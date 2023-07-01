About 40 initiates have been rescued from an illegal initiation school between Ramatlabama and Tsetse villages near Mahikeng in the North West.

Police say the initiates aged between 15 and 20 have been taken to a local hospital where they are being treated.

Three suspects have been arrested. One of them, Bongani Moatlhodi has appeared at the Lehurutshe Magistrates’ Court in connection with kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy, while the other two will appear at the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mahikeng on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Amanda Funani says the trio allegedly gathered unsuspecting boys to join the initiation school.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the three suspects mobilised unsuspecting young boys from villages around Mahikeng and Lehurutshe to join the initiation school. Moreover, and after recruiting these young boys, they would call the parents and demand money for the safety of the victims. Consequently, about 40 initiates between the ages of 15 and 20 were rescued. The illegal schools were closed while the boys were taken to a local hospital where they were treated.”