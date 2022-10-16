The family of a Preacher that was shot and killed during an all-night prayer at a church in Diepsloot says it’s struggling to come into terms with their loss.

Pastor Vincent Skhakhane was shot and killed on Friday inside a church allegedly by a group of armed robbers. Two other congregants are in hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

No one has been arrested yet in connection with the shooting. Skhakhane’s Sister in Law, Nomusa Nethononda who was also in church when they were ambused, is calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to deliver to his promises.

“There’s sadness, there’s shock, there’s mixed feelings. But mostly its sadness and none stopping tears. I’m calling for justice. The last time Mr Cele was here, he said there will always be justice in Diepsloot. But what we have experienced in Diepsloot on Friday night, is not part of justice,” said Nethononda.

Video – Suspected terrorists kill 50 people at church in Nigeria