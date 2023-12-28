Bail judgment expected in Diepsloot vigilante murder case

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court is expected to deliver judgment in the bail application of five men accused of killing seven people in Diepsloot in an alleged vigilante attack.

The men are facing five counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, and malicious damage to property.

One of the accused is also facing an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act.

The seven people were burned to death in two separate attacks in the township earlier this month.

Members of the community previously demonstrated outside court, saying the accused were protecting the community in the suspected vigilante attack.

The video below reports more on the story: