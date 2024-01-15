Bloody weekend in Diepsloot leaves four dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are appealing to the public to assist their investigations after a bloody weekend in Dieplsoot, north of Johannesburg, left four people dead.

The four were killed in separate attacks. One of the victims was hijacked and shot dead. The hijacked vehicle was later found abandoned in Tembisa on the East Rand.

Other victims were robbed of their belongings before being shot and killed. Police have not however linked these attacks.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, “Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the SAPS Crime Stop or alternatively send tip-offs on MySAPS Application.”