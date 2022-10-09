Kagiso residents in Gauteng’s West Rand say they live in constant fear due to the recent increase in violent crime in the community.

On Friday night, three people were shot dead and six others were left critically wounded.

Police say a group of people who were gathered at a house in Soul City was drinking alcohol together when they were attacked by two suspects who randomly opened fire on them.

On Friday night, two balaclava-clad suspects stormed into a home where a group of people were socially drinking and randomly opened fire. Two men and a woman aged between 45 and 46, died on the scene while six others were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Community activist, Jane Nkosi, says residents live in fear of falling victim to criminals on a daily basis.

Nkosi says, “This time it’s too much for the residents of Kagiso. It’s too much! Before we were fighting because of the zama zama’s going around raping women. Now, the guys are doing the same things here with guns and shooting all over, and we don’t know what to do now, because the last time we called Bheki Cele to an imbizo to talk about these incidents, there is no difference even today.”

Intervention needed to end crime

Nkosi adds that the community has become extremely unsafe in recent months as gunshots ring out on an almost daily basis.

She says urgent intervention is needed to put an end to the violent crime in the area.

“They told us that in Soul City it’s not safe anymore because at night there are gunshots all around and since that time until today of the incident on Friday they didn’t have any help from the councillor. And then we went to the families yesterday and these families were so so angry and the community of Soul City says they are sick and tired now because at midnight they are shooting all over around, but there is no help up to today,” adds Nkosi.

Gauteng police say they have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Spokesperson Brenda Muridili says, “The Provincial Serious and Violence Crime unit is investigating three counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder. No one has been arrested yet. We are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or to send tip-offs via MySAPS App.”