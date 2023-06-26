Johannesburg power utility, City Power says they intend to complete the installation of electricity to the Diepkloof hostel in Soweto in the next three months.

This follows protests by hostel residents over lack of electricity, water and ablution facilities. The protesters were also demanding houses.

The situation is now calm in the area.

City Power Spokesperson, Isaac Mangena says the power utility was appointed by the City of Johannesburg to electrify the Madala and Giyane sections of the Diepkloof hostel at a cost of over R15 million.

He says phase one of the project which includes electrification and installation of transformers is complete and ready to be switched on.

“The second phase, involving Giyane section of the hostel, is still under the design stage, with few minor issues to clear. On completion of phase 1, it was discussed that for the units to be successfully completed an internal wiring of plugs, lights should be considered and revamped to meet industry standards. A new Service Level Agreement between City Power and City of Joburg Housing Department is under review. This delayed the completion as initially anticipated and community leaders were also informed.”

