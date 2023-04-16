Joburg City Power says it’s doing its best to cushion customers from the impact of the current stage 6 rolling blackouts as well as on its systems and infrastructure.

Eskom announced earlier today that due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 6 blackouts will be implemented indefinitely.

Some energy experts believe that Eskom has quietly implemented rolling blackouts above stage 6 after the power utility took over 7 000 megawatts of electricity off the grid.

By Eskom’s own measures, 7 000 megawatts off the grid is the equivalent of stage 7 power cuts.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena explains.

“All our eight service delivery centres have been spending sleepless nights trying to basically ensure that we are stable, we are normalised and customers do not feel much of the pinch because of this load shedding. Hursthill is also another problem, Hursthill is even more crucial because of the essential infrastructure that is running around Hursthill, you’ve got hospitals, you’ve got the water towers that are supposed to have electricity 24/7.”

#PowerAlert1 Loadshedding will remain at Stage 6 until further notice. pic.twitter.com/JVbejh1RBD — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 16, 2023

City Power losing millions due to Eskom’s rolling blackouts: