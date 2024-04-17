City Power switches on recommissioned open gas turbine in Fordsburg

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Johannesburg’s power utility, City Power has officially launched and switched on it’s recommissioned open gas turbine in Fordsburg.

The former John Ware substation, which is renamed after the late City of Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Mpho Moerane, will generate 50 megawatts of electricity into the grid.

The launch of the substation forms part of the provincial government’s energy plan to add 100 megawatts of electricity to the grid to mitigate the impact of load shedding in Gauteng.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi says this is a historic moment for both the metro and the province.

So, today we are demonstrating to our opponents that 18 months ago this municipality didn’t have 50 megawatts and today we are contributing 50 megawatts that was not there. And that is the commitment, next month we are bringing another 50 megawatts and by the next financial year, we are bringing another 100 and we will have almost 200 to 300 new megawatts that were not there, something we should have done many years ago.”

Premier @Lesufi and @CityofJoburgZA Mayor @KabeloGwamanda officially switched on and opened the recommissioned open gas turbine at the John Ware Substation #GrowingGautengTogether pic.twitter.com/UJDe1p6WNi — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) April 17, 2024