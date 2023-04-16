The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has confirmed that wage negotiations are set to start at Eskom this coming week.

This comes as the power utility has implemented stage six rolling blackouts until further notice, following the tripping of Koeberg Power Station’s unit 2 on Saturday morning.

The wage negotiations, which are due to start on Wednesday in Sandton, north of Johannesburg, come as some energy experts say that the country has hit stage eight rolling blackouts.

The NUM’s demands include a 15% wage increase, the reinstatement of performance bonuses [and] a R7000 housing allowance.

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has warned of worsening rolling blackouts over winter if Eskom’s grid remains constrained.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fifth SA Investment Conference in Johannesburg at the Sandton Convention Centre, Ramokgopa says the open cycle gas turbines that consume vast amounts of diesel are essential to providing emergency electricity generation relief.

SA returning to Stage 6 rolling blackouts means we are back to normal: Chris Yelland