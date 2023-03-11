The City of Tshwane says that it is concerned about how service delivery will be impacted by the resignation of disgraced Mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, following the discovery that his rehabilitation order was forged.

Makwarela used the certificate to prove that he was cleared of his insolvency so he could return to office as Mayor of Tshwane.

The city has been beset with mayoral resignations since the controversial departure of former Mayor and DA member, Randall Williams, in February.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says failure to pass an adjustment budget will have dire consequences for the municipality.

“For us to continue rendering services, we need to pass the adjustment budget – which was supposed to have been passed at the end of February. That didn’t happen, because we didn’t have a Mayor, and we didn’t have a mayoral committee. So, the City Manager has engaged with National Treasury and asked for an extension and the extension was granted until the end of March.”

“So, we’re hoping that all these processes will be concluded. If we’re unable to pass the adjustment budget, then services in the City of Tshwane will ground to a halt, and we may even be placed under administration,” adds Bokaba.

