Makwarela’s family devastated, shocked by his sudden death

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The family of former City of Tshwane Executive Mayor, Dr Murunwa Makwarela says it is devastated and in shock following his sudden demise.

Makwarela died at Leratong Hospital in Krugersdorp on Tuesday morning after a short illness. The former Tshwane Speaker of Council and COPE councilor was appointed mayor in February 2023, replacing Randall Williams. However, his time in office was short-lived compounded by controversies relating to his 2016 insolvency status, making him ineligible to occupy public office.

Dr Makwarela’s death comes just a few days after appearing in court on corruption charges. However, the family says his passing is not connected to any of the controversial issues he was embroiled in politics.

Family spokesperson Dr Abel Dube says Makwarela visited the doctor on Monday night after complaining of not feeling well. He was then referred to hospital where he later died.

“Dr Makwarela started not feeling well. And he was taken to the doctor by his wife and when he got to the doctor’s room, the doctors saw that he needed to be taken into the hospital maybe for further check-ups and X-rays. So, he was taken to the hospital around 5 or 6 pm yesterday, and then when he arrived there, tests were being done. He did some X-rays then later around 2 am his wife called again saying no the doctors looked like they wanted to do further tests but around 4am she told us that no he collapsed and then he passed on,” Dube explains.

His long-term friends were among those who visited the family home to convey their condolences. They described his demise as a huge loss.

“It is a sad day for me, it is a sad day that it is still difficult to accept that Doctor Makwarela is no more. The last time I spoke to him it was on a Thursday. He was in high spirits as always. As we are busy planning for the launch, we decided that look we will meet sometime this week so that we can then decide on our way forward. There is a project that we are busy working on and this project is as things stand now. It is going to be put on hold. I have worked with Dr Makwarela for some time in the political space, a bubbly person, very much knowledgeable, highly educated,” says a friend Mpho Mkhono.

Makwarela resigned from his position both as a mayor and COPE councilor a year ago. He was facing numerous charges at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court after producing a fake insolvency rehabilitation certificate.

The court is yet to decide on the charges following his death. “Once the state is finished with the death certificate, the case against the former Tshwane mayor Doctor Makwarela will be withdrawn from the roll when it appears on the 31st of July 2024,” NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana says.

Dr Makwarela will be laid to rest in Limpopo once funeral arrangements are finalised.