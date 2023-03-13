The Democratic Alliance (DA) led multi-party coalition in the City of Tshwane has nominated ActionSA councilor, Kholofelo Morodi as the speaker of the council.

This follows the convening of a special council after the resignation of the embattled COPE councilor and mayor Murunwa Makwarela.

We welcome the decision by the City of Tshwane multi-party coalition to nominate ActionSA’s Cllr @kholofeloMorodi to become Speaker of the City’s Council. We are confident that Morodi’s election will bring much-needed stability to Tshwane Council.https://t.co/bUqPRXKoxp — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 13, 2023

ActionSA’s Senate met last night and voted to terminate the membership of Nkele Molapo for collusion against the multi-party Coalition in the City of Tshwane. https://t.co/WAXByC1eF9 — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 13, 2023 Tshwane council to elect speaker: Action SA’s Michael Beaumont

ActionSA City of Tshwane Caucus spokesperson, Thabang Sebotsane adds, “ActionSA thanks our coalition partners for placing trust in us by nominating one of our own for the position. As the Chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC), Morodi has an impressive track record of championing corruption-busting investigations to stop the plunder of ratepayer Rands. This includes addressing the City’s adverse findings AG findings.”

Molapo is believed to be, in part, responsible for coordinating some ActionSA Councillors in the City of Tshwane who do not support the multi-party Coalition’s decision to support the vote for a new coalition mayor in the City. — ActionSA (@Action4SA) March 13, 2023