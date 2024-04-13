Mashaba denies introducing VIP protection policy while still mayor

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has rubbished Johannesburg Councillor Thapelo Amad’s comments that Mashaba introduced the current policy on VIP protection when he was the DA’s mayor of the city.

Earlier this month, the city introduced the policy to committee chairpersons and councillors, resulting in a larger number of individuals receiving the service.

Each member had access to two VIP security guards.

This cost Johannesburg taxpayers over R50 000 per bodyguard each month.

Mashaba says when he was elected Mayor, he was surprised to hear that he required bodyguards.

“It’s always difficult to really be expected to respond to nonsense, pure nonsense. When I took over at the COJ on 22 August 2016 when I was elected, I did not even know that the Mayor receives special protection.”

“And fortunately enough, an ANC city manager, Dr Fowler [former Johannesburg City Manager Trevor Fowler], on the day after I got elected, because I had my own car and my own driver, immediately after that council meeting I was immediately told that the city’s security is taking over me and I was reluctant on this,” adds Mashaba.

Below is the full interview with Herman Mashaba: