ActionSA won’t endorse ANC, EFF for Ekurhuleni mayorship

ActionSA in Ekurhuleni says it will not accept or vote for a new mayor coming from the African National Congress (ANC) or the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) during Thursday’s extraordinary council meeting.

Two weeks ago, former mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, was removed through a motion of no confidence, leaving the city without an accounting officer.

After seven days, the Council was expected to reconvene to elect a new mayor; however, that meeting was postponed at the eleventh hour.

ActionSA caucus leader in Ekurhuleni, Siyanda Makhubo, elaborates.

“With only 15 seats in council, ActionSA represents 6% and after consulting with various political parties in Council, it is clear that a candidate nominated by ActionSA will not receive enough votes to win the mayorship and form a coalition. ActionSA will consider however to support a suitable candidate emanating from any other party with the exception of the ANC or EFF.”

