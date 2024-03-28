Sivuyile Ngodwana removed as mayor of Ekurhuleni

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sivuyile Ngodwana has been removed as mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni in a vote of no confidence in Germiston, east of Johannesburg. 47 councillors voted in favour of Ngodwana’s removal, while 32 voted against.

The African National Congress (ANC) caucus and the Democratic Alliance (DA) abstained, except for a handful of ANC members who broke rank.

Council is due to table another no confidence motion, this time against council Speaker Nthabiseng Tshivhenga.

The ANC caucus withdrew its proposed amendment to the ActionSA-sponsored motion against the mayor while ActionSA rejected the DA’s amendment calling for the dissolution of the council and for fresh elections to be held.

Two weeks ago, a council meeting was abruptly adjourned when councilors couldn’t agree on the proposed amendments by the ANC and DA.

This prompted the speaker to adjourn the meeting in order to seek a legal opinion on the proposed amendments.

Visuals: Ekurhuleni Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana ousted in a vote of no confidence