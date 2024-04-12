Newly elected Ekurhuleni mayor vows to prioritise service delivery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The newly elected Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, has undertaken to make service delivery his top priority.

Xhakaza was elected unopposed during an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday.

Ald Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has been sworn in as Executive Mayor of City of Ekurhuleni. He was elected in today’s extraordinary council meeting. pic.twitter.com/MACbSz6vl4 — CITY OF EKURHULENI (@City_Ekurhuleni) April 11, 2024

Two weeks ago, former mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, was removed through a motion of no confidence.

Xhakaza says he’s committed to serving the residents of Ekurhuleni.

“Our commitment is to serve, and council is there to ensure that we serve with honour and integrity and most importantly, we serve the people of Ekurhuleni, and we do and do our best to get service delivery and ensure that not just service delivery but it is impactful.”

