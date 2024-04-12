sabc-plus-logo

Newly elected Ekurhuleni mayor vows to prioritise service delivery

Nkosindiphile Xhakaza
  • Nkosindiphile Xhakaza is pictured during his swearing in ceremony as Executive Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni on 11 April 2024.
  • Image Credits :
  • @City_Ekurhuleni
The newly elected Ekurhuleni mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, has undertaken to make service delivery his top priority.

Xhakaza was elected unopposed during an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday.

Two weeks ago, former mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, was removed through a motion of no confidence.

Xhakaza says he’s committed to serving the residents of Ekurhuleni.

“Our commitment is to serve, and council is there to ensure that we serve with honour and integrity and most importantly, we serve the people of Ekurhuleni, and we do and do our best to get service delivery and ensure that not just service delivery but it is impactful.”

VIDEO | ANC’s Nkosindiphile Xhakaza elected new Ekurhuleni mayor: 

 

 

