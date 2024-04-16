ActionSA lambasts Ekurhuleni multi-party mayoral committee

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ActionSA caucus leader in the City of Ekurhuleni, Siyanda Makhubo, has lambasted the appointment of the newly elected multi-party mayoral committee (MMC).

He says the committee only cares about holding on to power over service delivery in the municipality.

The city’s Mayor, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza, announced the 10 members of his mayoral committee, reappointing five Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MMCs including four others from his party.

Makhubo says the appointed members failed the people of Ekurhuleni before and they’ll do it again.

“What we saw yesterday was a sham by the newly elected Executive Mayor because all the MMCs which were appointed were the same MMCs which were under the then Mayor, councillor Ngodwana, and all those MMCs failed at service delivery in the city of Ekurhuleni. They failed to execute anything that was brought forward to them. So, we won’t see any changes in the City of Ekurhuleni, just another Executive Mayor occupying that seat.”

Makhubo elaborates in the podcast below:

Xhakaza was elected as the new Mayor of the municipality last week during an extraordinary council meeting.

This after the previous Mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, was removed through a motion of no-confidence vote two weeks ago.

In the video below, details of the Ekurhuleni 10-member mayoral committee: