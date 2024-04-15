New Ekurhuleni Mayor announces multi-party committee

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Newly elected Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has announced the 10 members of his mayoral committee.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, returns again as Finance MMC, while former mayor, Sivuyile Ngodwana, has been appointed MMC for Corporate and Shared Services.

Xhakaza says he is looking forward to working with the MMCs to serve the people of Ekurhuleni.

“We are pleased to announce, the newly appointed MMCs. This has been a lengthy process that involves a lengthy amount of consultations with various stakeholders and parties in council. And this appointment of a multi-party mayoral committee marks the beginning of a new era to service delivery and strategic governance,” adds Xhakaza.