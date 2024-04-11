ANC’s Nkosindiphile Xhakaza elected Ekurhuleni Mayor

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The African National Congress’ (ANC) Nkosindiphile Xhakaza is now the new Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni. This after he was nominated unopposed during the extra-ordinary council meeting today.

Two weeks ago, former mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana was removed through a motion of no confidence, leaving the city without an accounting officer.

After seven days the council was expected to reconvene to elect a new mayor, however that meeting was postponed at the 11th hour.

“ Councillors, it is going once, it’s going twice, it’s gone, Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has been elected unopposed as the Executive Mayor of Ekurhuleni. Thank you very much,” said Speaker of Council, Nthabiseng Tshivhenga.

ActionSA in Ekurhuleni says it will ensure that they continue to be an effective opposition and hold Xhakaza accountable, so that residents receive the best service delivery as possible.

“ActionSA notes the appointment of Councillor Xhakaza of the ANC being elected Executive Mayor after being elected uncontested and ActionSA will retain its position in the council of being an effective opposition, continuing to hold even this ANC-led administration accountable in making sure that services are delivered to residents and ensure that Ekurhuleni is fixed in no time,” says ActionSA’s caucus leader in Ekurhuleni, Siyanda Makhubo.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed Xhakaza’s appointment.

Lesufi says he is confident that the new Mayor has the best interests for the municipality at heart.