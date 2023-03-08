COPE says it is deeply shocked and disappointed over the disqualification of member Murunwa Makwarela as City of Tshwane mayor and proportional representative councillor.

This has left the City without a mayor hardly a week after Makwarela was elected to the position.

His election followed the abrupt resignation of the former mayor, the DA’s Randall Williams three weeks ago.

The City says Makwarela was declared insolvent in 2016. And according to the Constitution this makes him not illegible to occupy public office.

The IEC has also confirmed being notified of the situation. COPE national spokesperson Dennis Bloem.

“COPE is shocked and very disappointed about the controversy around the executive mayor of Tshwane Makwarela. This is really very unfortunate. We were caught by surprise when we were confronted by the media with the news that Makwarela, who’s a councillor in Tshwane, was disqualified because he was sequestrated. We will investigate this serious violation of the law.”

