Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the City intends to be fully open for business in all respects next Monday, during the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned national shutdown.

The mayor says the City will ensure that Capetonians are able to go about their daily business while the planned mass action is under way.

Hill-Lewis says the authorities are well prepared and equipped to deal with any eventuality.

The EFF has called on everyone who is unemployed, concerned about load shedding, crime, corruption, and gender-based violence to join the EFF next week to show that they are fed-up with the situation in the country.

The party intends to march to the National Parliament in Cape Town to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

SAFTU to join shutdown

South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) has said it will be joining the shutdown.

A section 77 notice has been submitted to Nedlac in a bid to protect all workers who join the shutdown on the day. SAFTU has outlined what is says are the government’s failures to meet the country’s basic needs, such as the public’s right to clean water, education and jobs.

SAFTU’s General-Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi elaborates: