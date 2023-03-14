The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will file an urgent court interdict against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) over the party’s planned national shutdown on Monday next week.

The EFF has called for a national shutdown to protest against the rolling blackouts.

Video: EFF ready for its planned national shutdown on March 20th

The DA leader John Steenhuisen says they want the EFF to formally withdraw all letters written ahead of the shutdown because they are intimidating.

“We are going to be approaching the court today to seek a court interdict to ensure that the eff leadership formally retracts all intimidation letters they have issued such as the issued to the O.R Tambo airport Waring the airport not to allow any flights or business activity on that day. Thirdly our lawyers have drafted a template affidavit that can be used by any business owners or citizens who have been intimidated by any eff representatives to report such behaviour and press formal charges of intimidation against the leadership of the eff and their local representatives who act on behalf of the eff national leadership.”

The DA is taking steps to preempt the EFF’s violence and prevent it from taking place at all. It is completely unacceptable to us that the EFF is trampling on the rights of others, in order to make their own demands heard. Let’s #StopTheEFF. Read more : https://t.co/2Qcxz1Flet pic.twitter.com/vnCz05Jqz6 — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 14, 2023