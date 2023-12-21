Chiefs new recruits Saile, Castillo vow to improve club performance

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kaizer Chiefs recruits, Christian Saile and Edson Castillo, say they will do everything possible to help the club improve this season.

Chiefs will host the struggling Richards Bay FC in their penultimate match before the Africa Cup of Nations enforced break. The match will be played at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Kaizer Chiefs did not enjoy the best of starts in the DSTV Premiership this season. They only got a single point out of a possible six in their first two matches of the season. Then they went on to lose against TS Galaxy, SuperSport United, and Cape Town City.

Chiefs also lost to traditional rivals Orlando Pirates last month. But they have since managed to register two wins in a row narrowly beating Moroka Swallows and Polokwane City by a single goal. Next in line is second from the bottom Richards Bay FC.

“Pressure is always there for us to win games and we’ve won two games. So far we are looking forward to win the third. It was not easy for the first few months now I’m getting there so I enjoy myself and enjoying the football that I’m playing here,” says Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Edson Castillo.

Amakhosi are now lying sixth on the log table with twenty points after fourteen matches. Their biggest shortcoming this season is finding the back of the net. They have only scored a mere fourteen goals so far this season.

“The game that we are going to play this weekend it’s an important game for us and our season. It’s been a good season for the team, I’m enjoying being here and hope that this weekend we can go out and play as a team, work hard because it’s going to be a difficult game and hopefully, we can win and end this year on a high and end the season at least third or second,” says Kaizer Chiefs forward, Christian Saile.

All the players are determined to help the club to do well in the remaining matches of the season. The club’s development product Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is expected to add value in the upcoming matches.

“Everyone is doing their best to make sure that the team gets maximum points and we are playing well, and as I was sitting on the side I was also preparing myself that when I get a chance I can try to help the team. I have had some challenges with injuries but now I’m back and focused and I want to make sure that I stay fit and play more games.”

In other DSTV Premiership matches this weekend, Amazulu will be at home to bottom-of-the-log Cape Town Spurs on Friday evening.

On Saturday Chippa United will welcome Polokwane City, Golden Arrows will host TS Galaxy, Moroka Swallows will be away to Royal AM, and Orlando Pirates will travel to SuperSport United.

In the only match on Sunday, run-away log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns will be away to Cape Town City.