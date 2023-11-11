Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates gear up for Soweto derby clash

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will meet in the first installment of the Soweto derby in the DSTV Premiership clash at the FNB stadium in Soweto today.

Both teams will be aiming to pick up maximum points to move up the log standings.

Amakhosi are sitting in the seventh position on the log, while the Buccaneers are lying in tenth place.

Pirates defender Thapelo Xoki says they will be gunning for maximum points.

“The last time we played against Chiefs was in the Nedbank Cup, and it’s long gone, but now we have to focus on the future. We have to make sure we apply ourselves correctly for that game and get the points we need. We need to kick-start our campaign and keep on climbing up the ladder.”

Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune says they will also be looking to win the match and move up the ladder.

“We wanted to be in the top three by now; we wanted to win whether we had fans or not, so obviously it’s a confidence booster for the Soweto derby, so we are not focusing much on the league standings but winning the game and climbing up the ladder.”

VIDEO | Kaizer Chiefs supporter Masilo Machaka and Orlando Pirates supporter Phillip Jwaha speak about the match: