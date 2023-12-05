Case of student accuse for murdering a Joburg teacher postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case against 21-year-old Bafana Mahungela, accused of murdering a Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts, has been postponed to Wednesday next week.

Mahungela made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court, where he was supposed to make a formal bail application.

His defence lawyer, Advocate Itumeleng Masako, asked the court to furnish him with CCTV footage that’s in the state’s possession.

Masako says, “I have instructions to deal with the bail application. As for which schedule it will be given, it’s either five or six. We are just relying on them. But we are ready for any of the schedules. The onus is on us now to prove that our client is a suitable candidate to be released on bail. I have secured a date for the 13th, which is next week.”