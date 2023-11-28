Case against accused in teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ murder postponed

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The case against a 21-year-old student, Bafana Makhungela, accused of the murder of a teacher, Kirsten Kluyts, has been postponed to next month.

Makhungela made a brief appearance in the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court in Johannesburg this morning.

He was arrested at a student residence of a Sandton tertiary institution on Sunday afternoon in connection with Kluyts’ murder.

Kluyts was an English teacher at Delta Park High School in Gauteng. She was murdered last month whilst jogging in Parkmore.

She disappeared while on her weekly run on October 29, and was later found attacked and murdered down an embankment.

Most of her possessions were found at the scene except for her sports watch and blue T-shirt that she was wearing.

The case has been postponed to allow the accused to secure his own legal representation after indicating to the court that he will be seeking his own legal representation.

He had been given seven days to do so and the case will be heard again on the 5th of December.