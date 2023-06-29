The murder case of the Soshanguve couple, Lerato and Sibusiso Mahlangu, accused of faking the husband’s death has been postponed to September for further investigations.

The pair had previously abandoned their bail application and appeared at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court, north of Pretoria today.

Mahlangu was arrested with his wife on allegations of killing Sibusiso Sithebe, Lerato’s ex-boyfriend and a father to her nine-year-old daughter, last year January.

He was reported to have died in a fire at his RDP home in Soshanguve. But earlier in April police pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle in Hammanskraal and found him behind the wheel.

At the time he was registered as deceased and upon further investigation, it was revealed that the couple had faked Sibusiso’s death by killing Lerato’s former boyfriend, Sithebe.

The Sithebe family says the remains of Sibusiso were exhumed last month but DNA tests have not yet been concluded.

The family says they are yet to identify Sibusiso’s body: