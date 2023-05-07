The family of Soshanguve resident north of Pretoria, Sibusiso Sithebe, whose burnt body was found in January last year, is pleading with police to exhume his remains.

Sithebe was killed allegedly by his former girlfriend, Lerato and her husband, Sibusiso Mahlangu, to claim insurance.

Sithebe is the father of Lerato’s nine-year-old daughter. The Mahlangu’s allegedly staged the crime scene where his body was found.

The couple have been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud. They’ll appear again at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on the 18th this month.

Sithebe’s brother Xolani says the family wants his remains to be exhumed as soon as possible.

“We waited a year, four months and couple of days for us to actually know what happened to our brother. Now we still have to wait again so that they can do whatever processes that they need to do. How about they speed up the process of exhumation so that we can lay him to rest and they deal with the case afterwards so that we get closure because now, it’s prolonging.”