Deaf learners at Bukhosinefthu Combined School in Driekoppies, Mpumalanga, hope now that sign language is an official language, government will invest more into the development of the language.

Seventeen deaf learners from the school wrote Grade 12 first sign language examination in Mpumalanga last year. All of them failed and lack of special educators was blamed for their dismal performance.

In the past, deaf pupils were attending high school in other provinces because Mpumalanga did not have special educators.

One of the learners, Lerato Mahlangu, speaking through an interpreter welcomed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law the sign language bill.

“I feel very happy that President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed sign language into law as the 12th official language yesterday. I believe there will be improvement in the education sector and maybe more people will have access in schools to learn sign language,” says Mahlangu.

Teacher and a member of the deaf community in Mpumalanga, Mduduzi Lekhuleni has called on people to learn sign language which is now an official language. He says deaf people have difficulties especially in public service facilities.

“In hospitals and police stations and other education institutions, there are no sign language interpreters and a lot of people don’t know the language, so with the president having signed the language into law. I believe people will learn and improve the language,” says Lekhuleni.

Video: SA sign 12th official language in South Africa: