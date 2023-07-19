President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the signing into law of sign language as South Africa’s 12th official language as a milestone for the nation. Ramaphosa was speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria where he publicly signed the South African Sign Language (SASL) Bill into law.

The President says the signing gives expression to the Bill of Rights in the Constitution that outlaws discrimination, in this case, against those with disabilities.

He says the elevation of SA Sign Language will address challenges faced by deaf people such as lack of access to education as well as economic and social opportunities.

“People with hearing impairments will be able to access more services in our country, they will be able to have information and a host of other opportunities that have hitherto been very hard for them to access or have been closed to them. Official recognition is just the beginning, much more still needs to be done to support this language and we on government’s side, we are going to make sure that it is implemented properly. We are going to make sure that we monitor its implementation,” says Ramaphosa.

South Africa has approximately 4 million deaf people and the Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Gladys Tolashi says that her department is committed to ensuring that the legislation is implemented by other relevant departments and gains widespread societal recognition.

“We will be advocating for the training and capacitation of public servants and front line officers to better serve the deaf community with dignity, respect and humanity that they deserve. We also take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to strengthen access to justice for persons with disability. We are collaborating with the Department of Health and related stakeholders to develop six best practice manuels and guidelines on disabilities, these will address mental health, autism, epilepsy, acceptable terminology and disability and chair provision of deaf and blind disability,” says Tolashi.

Full SASL recognition will ensure amongst others that deaf Children gain early exposure and fluency to the language at an early age.

