ANC in the Eastern Cape has called on law enforcement agencies to activate 72 hours action plan to arrest the killer of Miss Namhla Mtwa

Shocking revelations on social media and screen shots from whatsApp messages since yesterday, Friday 20th May 2022 implicate an individual who is alleged to have a love relationship with the late Namhla and has abused her for a longer period of time.

The ANC in the province says the killer should be hunted down and held accountable to the full might of the law without any fear, favour, or prejudice.

“We call on the police to do their work of keeping South Africans safe, especially – women, children, and other marginalised groups, which will contribute to our sense of belonging.”

The party further added that, “All men must have zero tolerance against violence and abuse of women and children.”

The party has call upon all communities to work hand in hand with the authorities in ensuring that the perpetrator is apprehended and they rot in jail.

“Also, we wish to encourage anyone in an abusive relationship to speak out and report any abusive person to the authorities,” said the ANC in the Eastern Cape.

Video| Namhla Mtwa’s family seeking justice for her murder: