Gender activists are calling for harsh sentences on people who commit Gender-Based Violence.

The Director of Khula Community Development Forum Petros Majola was speaking amid commentary on social media about the late Namhla Mtwa who was allegedly abused by her partner for 17-years at Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Mtwa’s sister, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa posted an emotional message on social media in which she cried for help to get justice for her sister.

Namhla was shot nine times as she entered her home on the 21st of April.

Majola has called for justice and an end to violence against women and children.

“We welcome the move by the government as we have seen the statement from the office of the premier. The law should not be lenient to people who take other people’s lives. If we want to end GBV as the province of the Eastern Cape and SA we need to look at very harsh sentences so that when one commits such crime that person pays.”

