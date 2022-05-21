The gender-based violence and femicide fight continues in the Eastern Cape after the sister of the late Namhla Mtwa, Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa, got social media attention with her cry for help to get justice for her sister.

Namhla was allegedly shot nine times as she entered her home on the 21st of April in Mthatha this year. Sanga alleges that her sister was abused by her boyfriend of 17 years.

She says she has shown evidence of the abuse to the police but nothing has been done.

Sanga has since distributed this evidence on social media platforms, asking South Africa for help.

“I need South Africa to help me find justice for my sister. I need this guy to answer why he did that to my sister. I am pleading with all South Africans to help. I will do whatever it takes for my sister to get justice. My sister wanted to leave the relationship but told us straight into our eyes that he’ll rather kill Namhla than to see her with another man and a month later my sister died,” says Sanga.

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner General Nomthetheleli Mene reiterated her concerns about the acts of gender-based violence and femicide perpetrated against women and children in the province.

She was responding to Sanga Nozintathu Mtwa’s cry for help to get justice for her sister Namhla.

“I would like to assure members of Namhla’s family and the public at large that this case is at the hands of the capable and trained detectives. With the support and response demonstrated by the community, various formations in the province. We are optimistic that a breakthrough in this case will be made. An appeal is made to whoever possesses critical information, that will add value to the work of the investigation team and lead to the arrest of the suspect, to please share it with the lead investigator Brigadier Masingi at 082 040 7651,” says Mene.

Mr Ramaphosa @CyrilRamaphosa, @PresidencyZA and @SAPoliceService can you please ensure that there is #justicefornamhla. The nation is watching. The women of South Africa are watching. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 21, 2022