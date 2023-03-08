ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has sought to clarify the delays behind the announcement of the changes in the cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The President announced changes to his executive at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Monday.

Mbalula says this was done at the right time, following intense work building up to the announcement. He was addressing the media in Johannesburg, during the ANC Youth League National Youth Task Team fundraising breakfast.

The ANC Secretary-General on the delay, “Everything thus far went very well, the delay in the main was the fact that we had to get people from the provinces, amend the list, and change and negotiate for others to step back and give us space to appoint some of the comrades we have appointed. The President requested that he wants those comrades to form part of this energy driven reshuffle,” says Mbalula.

ANCYL conference

Gathered in a bid to raise funds for the ANC Youth League, ahead of its 26th National Congress, the ANC will need more than R18 million to hold a successful congress.

And it is scheduled to take place from the first to the fourth of June at NASREC in Johannesburg.

Organisers of the much-anticipated National Congress are adamant in ensuring that funds are raised in order to hold a successful congress.

“The last congress budget that we had estimated our national congress, inclusive of our accommodation, transport, venue etc, at about R18 million, so that was last year’s budget. Obviously, it’s a new year, prices change, things change, so we’ll then be able to see what our new budget will be,” says Nonceba Mhlauli , ANC Youth league NYTT.

Mbalula says the issue of youth unemployment needs a concerted effort between the ANC Youth League and all those who are in the business sector.