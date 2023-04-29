Cabinet has appointed a new board to the National Lotteries Commission. The new board replaces the four-member board appointed by Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel in March last year.

The commission is currently the subject of ongoing investigations into extensive fraud and corruption by senior officials, with high-profile personalities also implicated in diverting money meant for worthy causes to fund luxury homes and cars.

Willie Hofmeyr, former head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit in the National Prosecuting Authority, is among the new board members. It also includes Lionel October, the former director-general of the Department of Trade and Industry, and Thembinkosi Bonakele, the former head of the Competition Commission.

Chairperson of the board Professor Barney Pityana says that the new board will take over where the old one left off.

“We’re continuing the work that has been started by the short-term board that the minister appointed in March 2022. Some of the members of that board are continuing with this new board, the new board is really both filling the board, in a more hopefully permanent or five-year term, which is a normal term, and replacing those who are no longer able to participate in the board.”

