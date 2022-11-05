South African actress Terry Pheto is among a group of individuals and companies implicated in the National Lotteries Commission corruption scandal.

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured a preservation order in the Pretoria High Court on Friday against various properties which are the proceeds of unlawful activities at the commission.

This follows allegations of maladministration and corruption which the SIU is probing. Pheto allegedly benefited with a house from the proceeds.

Criminal cases against the former Chief Financial Officer, Philemon Letwaba, Chief Executive Officer Lesley Ramulifho, and the attorney for the commission are facing fraud and corruption charges.

The implicated individuals are prohibited from selling or dealing in any manner whatsoever with respect to the properties which include luxury homes.

SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago says “The luxury properties, therefore, constitute proceeds of unlawful activities hence the application for a preservation order pending the final determination of the application for final forfeiture. The preservation order will remain in force until an application for a forfeiture is finalised, which will be brought before the High Court under section 48 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act within 90 days. The SIU would like to thank the Asset Forfeiture Unit for collaborating with us and obtaining the preservation from the High Court.”

