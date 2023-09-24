A number of areas in the Buffalo City Metro in the Eastern Cape are without power due to bad weather. This has affected the pumping of water in parts of the Metro.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Yellow Level 2 Damaging Winds weather warning notice for the area over the next couple of days. The forecast includes a cold front and disruptive rains. Metro spokesperson, Samkelo Ngwenya says the municipality is attending to the power outages.

“The municipality is attending to issues of power outages that have been caused by severe weather conditions. Our standby teams are working around the clock to areas that have got faults. These include East London, eQonce and Mdantsane as power may be switch on at anytime we advise consumers to switch off appliances.”

⚠️Latest Media Release Update⚠️ Widespread flooding and damaging winds over the Cape Provinces this long weekend as an intense Cut-off low moves over South Africa (23-26 September 2023). pic.twitter.com/6oB9b4FKHa — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 23, 2023

Severe Weather Warning | W Cape on high alert:

More heavy rain

Residents of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, particularly those living in low lying areas, have raised some concerns about the severe weather that has been lashing the area.

They are concerned about more heavy rain that is expected this week, as it might damage their properties, their children’s school uniforms and other items.

Some areas in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro have recorded up to 40 millimeters of rain this past weekend. Possible widespread flooding, rough seas and damaging winds are still predicted for today and tomorrow.

Ocean View resident, Mercia Strydom says she is concerned.

“I am concerned because my house is in a poor state. I am not happy at all, what about my kids, it’s cold and wet, it’s raining and what about my children? The situation is very bad, no vote for next year.”

Avoid flooded areas

The Garden Route District Municipality has appealed to residents to be alert and cautious due to widespread rain across the region.

Areas impacted by disruptive rain include all municipal areas of the Garden Route. Areas like Hessequa, Mossel Bay, George, Knysna, Bitou, Oudtshoorn, and Kannaland are affected.

The municipality has appealed to residents to avoid flooded areas and rivers and be ready to move to higher ground, if necessary.

SAWS issues several weather warnings for parts of Western, Eastern Cape: