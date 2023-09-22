The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, says they are ready for whatever the weather may bring this weekend.

The South African Weather Service issued two weather warnings for disruptive rain and damaging winds.

The rain, which was given an Orange Level 5 warning, is expected to start on Sunday and end on Monday.

Localised flooding can be expected in informal settlements, low-lying areas and bridges.

The winds are expected to pick up on Friday and last up until Monday. This could also affect informal settlements, damage temporary structures and create difficult driving conditions.

Acting Director for Disaster management in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Henry Lansdown says, “Based on these warnings that we have received from the SA weather services we have advised that all outside events be cancelled. We have also alerted all vulnerable communities of these extreme weather conditions. We have placed our operational staff on standby with effect from today to respond to any incidents that may occur in the metro area. There are also infrastructure teams that have been placed on standby to respond to any infrastructure related problems.”