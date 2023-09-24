The Western Cape has activated the Provincial Disaster Management Centre today following the South African Weather Service (SAWS) confirming an approaching storm will be more severe than previously communicated.

Earlier SAWS issued an Orange level 9 warning for parts of Overberg, Garden Route and southern parts of Cape Winelands Districts of Western Cape.

Level 9 warning includes expected widespread flooding, rainfall in excess of 100mm and full catchments that may cause further flooding downstream.

Some areas in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape have recorded up to 40 millimeters of rain so far this weekend.

Widespread flooding, rough seas and damaging winds are also still predicted for the remainder of the weekend and moving into this week for the Eastern Cape.

Thus far no damage or loss of life due to the weather has been recorded. According to SAWS, 48 hour rainfall in excess of 100 millimetres is likely from today into tomorrow.

The rain is welcomed within the drought-stricken Bay area.