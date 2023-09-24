Widespread flooding, rough seas and damaging winds are still predicted for the remainder of the weekend in the Eastern Cape.

The Western and Eastern Provinces are expected to bear the brunt of the predicted extreme weather conditions.

According to the South African Weather Service, 48-hour rainfall in excess of 100 to 200 millimetres is likely to fall from today into tomorrow. Damaging winds that will travel up to 80 kilometres per hour are also expected.

The orange-level weather warnings are still in effect, and motorists are urged to be wary of hazardous driving conditions.

SA Weather Report I 24 September 2023: