The state will be calling witnesses in the fraud and corruption case against former State Security Minister, Bongani Bongo and 17 others on Tuesday.

The accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them at the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

The accused face 69 counts of graft including fraud, corruption and contravening the Public Finance Management Act in the case relates to a R74 million land deal dating back to 2011.

Former State Security Minister Bongani Bongo and 11 others back in the dock. They’re facing fraud, corruption and theft charges amounting to over R74 million #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/ww6EkabnXg — Tumelo Machogo 🇿🇦® (@IamTumelo) March 4, 2021

Former Minister of State Security Bongani Bongo and co-accused appears before court on charges of corruption, theft, money laundering and contravention of the PFMA. pic.twitter.com/bwxiY1dPLx — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) October 28, 2020

Meanwhile, one of the co-accused has had the charges withdrawn against him.

Sipho Bongo, who is the brother of Bongani Bongo, was part of the 17 accused facing 69 counts of theft including fraud, corruption and contravening the Public Finance Management Act.

On Tuesday morning the state is expected to call its first witness to take a stand in the multi million rand dodgy sale of two farms purchased for housing in two Mpumalanga municipalities.

The accused allegedly inflated the invoices for the land, pocketing millions for themselves.