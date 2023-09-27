The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it is in contact with the Lesotho Mounted Police Service with regards to the repatriation of the body of the late Regional Court Magistrate, Mamello Thamea to South Africa.

40-year-old Thamae’s body was found in the boot of a vehicle in Lesotho last Friday after she was reported missing together with her husband at Heilbron.

Magistrate Thamae’s husband was arrested by Lesotho Mounted Police after he allegedly showed them the lifeless body of his wife in the boot of the vehicle.

He appeared in court in Lesotho on a charge of murder and the case was postponed to the ninth of next month.

Police spokesperson Loraine Earle says they want the post-mortem to be held in South Africa and the extradition process for the suspect will take its course.

The husband is in detention in Lesotho.