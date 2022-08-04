Gauteng police have confirmed that the body of a man has been found in Shamdor, Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

At this stage, it is still unclear whether the man was killed as a result of the ongoing protests in the area.

Scores of disgruntled community members are protesting against illegal mining and undocumented foreign nationals.

This follows the gang rape of 8 women, who were part of a production crew, shooting a music video.

In the video below, SABC News reporter Hasina Gori gives an update from Kagiso:

They were working on site when the attack took place last Thursday, near a mine dump in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg.

According to police, the suspects are believed to be illegal miners.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza says, “Gauteng police can confirm that the body of an unknown man has been found in an open veld in Shamdor, Krugersdorp. The police have dispatched the necessary crime management team to the scene of the crime.”

“The motive and cause of death will form part of the investigation. Currently, police are monitoring the protest. The district Commissioner has called on protestors to engage with police to engage [restore] calm to the township,” says Khweza.

The video below is reporting on recent protests in Kagiso: