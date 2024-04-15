Ballistic expert set to take stand as Meyiwa murder trial resumes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is set to resume at the High Court in Pretoria on Monday morning. Five men are on trial for the murder of the former Bafana Bafana captain.

Meyiwa was shot and killed while at the parental home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus on the East Rand in October 2014.

In the previous court appearance, e-Natis expert Christopher Motlou wrapped up his testimony.

Judge Ratha Mokgatlheng then granted a recess to allow the defence to prepare for the cross-examination of the witnesses.

A ballistic expert is expected to take the stand this morning.

Matlou’s testimony

During his previous court appearance, Matlou had refuted claims by accused number one, Muzi Sibiya, that he was not in Gauteng between 2013 and 2015.

However, the court heard that e-Natis records showed that Sibiya applied for a learner’s licence twice in Brakpan and Boksburg in 2014.

Sibiya previously claimed that he left Gauteng in 2013 and only returned in 2015. Defence counsel Thulani Mngomezulu cross-examined Motlou.

