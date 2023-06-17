President of the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) Nelvis Qekema has called for the youth to rise and claim the future they want for themselves.

Qekema was speaking on the sidelines of the joint commemoration of the Soweto Uprisings with the Pan Africanist Congress.

South Africa marked Youth Day on Saturday on its 47th anniversary of the June 1976 uprising.

He says the two parties presence in Soweto, where they were holding a rally and earlier visited the Hector Petersen Memorial, is symbolic of the solidarity between the late Steve Biko and Robert Sobukwe.

“We are in a struggle against forgetting because it is not right that 30 years into democracy and 47 years ago young people are still unemployed.

About 70 percent expanded version of it and young people are still languising in the street and young people still have to fight for their education under the banner of fees must fall.”