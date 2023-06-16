Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen says the youth of today have nothing to celebrate on Youth Day as they continue to grapple with high levels of unemployment.

Speaking in East London, Steenhuisen has encouraged the youth to take elections seriously, saying they must stand up against the oppression and injustices they now face, including poor education and high levels of unemployment.

“This is not a country that is moving forward the way young people need to; if they want to change it, they’ve got to register to vote. Hector Peterson and his contemporary stood up, making their voices heard. They need to stand up, and the best way they can do that is at the ballot box. Youth are one of the largest unregistered groups in SA, 18-35; they cannot lose this opportunity next year to put this country on a new path of hope and prosperity.”

Democratic Alliance is marking Youth Day in East London: