DA leader urges South Africans to be safe on roads throughout Easter

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen has urged South Africans to be safe on the roads throughout the long Easter weekend.

Christians across the country are observing the Passover-where the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ is remembered. His message comes in the wake of the Limpopo bus crash on on Thursday that claimed the lives of 45 worshipers from Botswana with one a single survivor. All the crash victims and eight-year-old survivor are Botswana nationals.

Steenhuisen has further asked members of the Christian faith to pray for peace to prevail during the May 29 National and Provincial polls which are approximately 11 weeks away.

“This Easter precedes an important event in our national calendar, the 2024 national elections, where for the very first time, South Africa will usher in a new national government and so as Christians come together to celebrate Easter. I’m calling on South Africans to also pray for a peaceful election.”

Former Botswana President Ian Khama has sent through his condolences to those affected by the incident.

“I learnt with great sadness of the horrific bus accident in Mokopane, where 45 people from Botswana lost their lives while on their way to Moria. Please accept my heartfelt condolences and know that my thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this devastating incident.

Losing loved ones in such a terrible and tragic manner is unbearable anguish that no words can ease. I want you to know that you are not alone in your loss, and that everyone supports you during this difficult time. May you find strength and solace in the memories you shared with those who are no longer with us. Their presence will forever be cherished, and their spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew them. May their Souls Find Eternal Peace!”

The government of Botswana says it will give support to the families of people who died in the bus crash.

The Botswana minister of defence and security, Kagiso Mmusi says, “South African government, the police and the church will continue to engage and also our government will discuss how we going to repatriate the deceased to have a decent send off to their final resting place from their families.”

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has conveyed his condolences to those affected and wished a speedy recovery to the only survivor.

