SA, Botswana presidents to visit Limpopo bus accident site

President Cyril Ramaphosa, alongside his counterpart from Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, will on Thursday visit the bus accident site that claimed 45 Botswana citizens.

The horrific crash occurred during the Easter holidays at the Mmamatlakala Bridge along the R518.

The pilgrims were on the way to the Easter Service at the St. Engenas Zion Christian Church.

There was only one survivor, an 8-year-old, who has since returned to Botswana.



According to health officials in Limpopo, they are still identifying the burnt remains of those who died in the accident. About eight bodies have been identified after a painstaking process.

President Ramaphosa and President Masisi will kick off the day in Mokopane on Thursday, where they will get a briefing before heading to the accident site.

President Ramaphosa had conveyed his condolences to the government of Botswana following the tragic accident.