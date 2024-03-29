All Limpopo crash victims confirmed as Botswana nationals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Interpol in South Africa has confirmed that all passengers that died in the Limpopo bus accident and one surviving minor are all Botswana citizens.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. Police also say 34 bodies have been found thus far and only 10 of those are identifiable.

Authorities are still combing the scene for more bodies.

The surviving minor, an 8-year-old female passenger is receiving medical care in hospital.

Police say according to the passenger bus list from the owner who is also a Botswana citizen, there were 31 females and 15 males on board.

All passengers were from Molepolole village near Gaborone and were enroute to Moria.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga sent condolences to the bereaved families.

Chikunga says government will repatriate the bodies.

“We want really to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families but also to the government of Botswana and to the people of Botswana and as South Africa we will try everything to assist so that they go back to their country and families to be buried with dignity.”