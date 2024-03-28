BREAKING | Death toll rises to 45 in Limpopo bus crash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

45 worshippers have been killed and a number seriously injured after their bus went out of control, fell over a bridge and caught fire on the mountain pass between Mokopane and Marken in Limpopo.

The injured, an eight-year-old girl, has been airlifted to hospital.

The pilgrims were travelling from Gaborone, Botswana, to Moria outside Polokwane.

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga went to the crash site and expressed her sadness on the bus crash.

“A bus that was pulling a trailer went over the bridge down into the rocky river and it had about 45 occupants only one eight-year-old girl survived she was transported to the hospital a lady was airlifted and could not make it these were the people that were travelling from Gaborone Botswana to the church Moria.”